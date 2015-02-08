BAFTA nominees Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley and Amy Adams party at Kensington Palace

Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley and Eddie Redmayne were among the extensive list of talent who attended a pre-BAFTA at Kensington Palace on Saturday. The night before the eagerly anticipated winners are announced, this year's BAFTA nominees stepped out at The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London residence for a star-studded party.



"Best cure by far for jet lag?" posted Reese alongside a collage of photos of herself at the bash. "A party....at Kensington Palace. #PreBAFTAs #London #KeepCalmAndDanceAlong."

The 38-year-old actress, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part in Wild, sported a sparkling mini dress and black heels for the occasion.



Reese's BAFTA contenders Amy Adams and Felicity Jones were also at the soirée, although their fellow nominees Julianne Moore and Rosamund Pike were absent.



Big Eyes actress Amy opted for a strapless lilac dress and a pair of crystal embellished Louboutin heels while Birmingham-born Felicity wore a chic sleeveless black dress.

Keira Knightley, Felicity Jones and Amy Adams





Felicity's The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, attended the party with his wife Hannah Bagshawe.



Prince William, who is believed to have attended the event in his role as president of BAFTA, would have no doubt been pleased to see Eddie – who he played rugby with while they were both pupils at Eton.

Newlywed couples: Elliott Spencer and Stephen Fry and Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne





Other famous faces at the party included BAFTA host Stephen Fry and his new husband Elliott Spencer, mum-to-be Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton and Keira's The Imitation Game co-star Benedict Cumberbatch.



Patricia Arquette, Michael Keaton, Ralph Fiennes, Edith Bowman, Natalie Dormer, Claudia Winkleman, Edward Norton and Dominic Cooper were all also in attendance.