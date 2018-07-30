Revealed: How Coronation Street filmed Jack Webster's leg amputation It is all down to some pretty clever technology

Over the past few weeks, Coronation Street viewers have been left moved over the harrowing sepsis storyline, which saw seven-year-old Jack Webster contract the disease and needing life-changing surgery to save him. His distraught dad Kevin was forced to make the decision to give doctor's permission to amputate his son's legs to stop the sepsis spreading, and fans have been left amazed at how it has been portrayed on screen. Coronation Street have since released behind-the-scenes footage to show viewers how they have managed to create the life-like image of a leg amputation on Jack – and it is all down to some very clever Hollywood-style editing.

Jack Webster had his leg amputated after contracting sepsis

In the minute-long clip posted on social media, young actor Kyran Bowes is seen with his on-screen family filming a hospital scene, with the lower end of his leg wrapped in a green bandage. This was then edited out by the VFX team in post-production. Praising the team behind the special effects, the ITV soap said: "In case you were wondering how it was done. Time to big up our amazing post-production team here at Coronation Street. Here's their fantastic vfx work on little Jack's sepsis storyline."

MORE: Former Corrie star Melanie Hughes' cause of death revealed

In case you were wondering how it was done. Time to big up 👏👏our amazing post-production team here at Coronation Street.



Here's their fantastic vfx work on little Jack's sepsis storyline. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/3leOHiouAC — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) July 28, 2018

Coronation Street have since shown how they edit Jack's leg in post-production

READ: Everything you need to know about Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many in awe of the clever editing. One wrote: "I was actually wondering if they hired an actor who was missing a limb, that's how real this looks. The kid's also ace in the wheelchair as if he's used to being in one. Really good job, Corrie and cast!" Another said: "That is really impressive! And thanks for showing how the post-production team work their magic, as I did wonder. Definitely a big up to them." A third added: "Absolutely brilliant. Thank you so much for doing the Sepsis storyline. As a Sepsis survivor myself, I know how important it is to get the message out there. Excellently done."

MORE: Corrie's Alan Halsall shows off weight loss