Former Coronation Street actress Melanie Hughes died as a result of fatty liver disease caused from alcohol addiction at the age of 39, an inquest heard. The mother-of-one had been drinking up to a bottle of vodka a day before she died and was suffering from post-natal depression. Her unconscious body was found at home by her husband Richard in October, but she was later pronounced dead at hospital. A post-mortem showed that Melanie only had a small amount of alcohol in her system at the time of her death. At the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, Melanie's husband told the coroner Elizabeth Dudley-Jones that her problems with alcohol started after the birth of their three-year-old son Kaden. She had also suffered a miscarriage, and was distraught over the death of her grandmother. Richard, in the inquest, said in a statement that he felt that his wife had been let down by those who were meant to be helping her. Following a stint in rehab, she began drinking again, and at one point, Melanie's husband had asked for his wife to be sectioned to stop her drinking, but was told it wasn't as simple as that. Substance misuse worker Kelly Wilson told the inquest: "Melanie really was in a terrible state and there were times when even you couldn't help her."

As well as starring in Coronation Street, Melanie had also won the title of Miss Wales, and had appeared in Cold Feet. Her husband had released an emotional statement at the time of her death where he spoke about their young son, telling Wales' Daily Post: "Kaden doted on his mummy. He is asking where mummy is. We had the holiday of a lifetime two months ago in Disney World Florida with my family and I am so glad we did that, as that has so many pictures with so so many memories. Mel was better looking than all the Disney Princesses and she will always be my Miss Wales." He added: "Mel was a lovely soul, she was kind and gentle. She was so kind-hearted and had time for absolutely everyone. We are absolutely devastated at the loss of such a wonderful spirit and will never ever forget her."

Richard and Melanie both grew up in Holywell in Flintshire, and Richard told the publication it felt like they had known each other "forever". They got together ten years ago, and got engaged at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, before tying the knot in June 2011. "The honeymoon was in Mauritius, where Melanie's mum Jotee is from and obviously all of Jotee's family," Richard said. "Mel had never been to Mauritius so it made perfect sense to have our honeymoon there. It's an experience I will treasure."