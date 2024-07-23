A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's gorgeous family

Laura Hamilton is perhaps best-known for jetting off to many picturesque locations to help hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes in A Place in the Sun. But when she's not presenting for the Channel 4 show, the 40-year-old can be found at home with her two children. Here's all you need to know and some of their gorgeous photos.

Recommended video You may also like Laura Hamilton unveils brand-new luxury lounge addition

Meet her children

Laura shares two children with her former husband Alex Goward whom she split from in 2022.

© Photo: Instagram Laura pictured during a trip to the theatre with Tahlia

In 2013, it was announced that the former couple had welcomed their first child, a son named Rocco. Two years later, in May 2015, Laura announced she had given birth to their second child, a daughter named Tahlia.

The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of her little ones on Instagram, including the adorable snap above. The picture sees mum Laura and Tahlia posing together as they enjoy a day out to see Cinderella at the theatre.

© Photo: Instagram Laura with her son, Rocco

Many followers were quick to comment on the post, gushing at the sweet snap. One person wrote: "If your daughter grows up half as beautiful as you, she will be a stunner," while another added: "Beautiful picture. One for her to keep for many years."

Her career and debut on A Place in the Sun

Laura began her TV career on children's TV show Fun Song Factory for CITV before going on to appear in other roles for shows such as Nickheads and Toonattik. In 2011, Laura was signed up to compete in Dancing On Ice and was partnered with Canadian pro Colin Ratushniak.

© Instagram Laura has presented the Channel 4 show since 2012

Laura wowed the judges and viewers at home and sailed through to the final, receiving a perfect score in the process – coming in second place in the competition. The year after, Laura made her debut in A Place in the Sun and has been a regular face on the show ever since.