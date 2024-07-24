Strictly's Amanda Abbington: five biggest bombshells from explosive Channel 4 interview

Amanda Abbington sat down with Channel 4 on Wednesday even where the Strictly star addressed her time on the show and her subsequent complaints about the "unacceptable" behaviour she was subjected to while a contestant.

Speaking to her former co-star, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the star opened up about the death threats that she has endured since coming forward with accusations about her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice's behaviour behind-the-scenes.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman addresses Amanda Abbington's Strictly exit

The former Sherlock star also claimed that the BBC were withholding 50 hours of training from her lawyers. See Amanda's most explosive claims below…

BBC withholding training footage

Amanda has started legal action against the broadcaster for her time on the show, but speaking to Krishnan, she claimed that the BBC wasn't releasing up to 50 hours of her training footage.

"There's 50 hours of footage that's being blocked," she said. "You know, 50 hours is a lot of footage, and a lot of time spent in a room that was toxic."

© Guy Levy The actress claimed the BBC were withholding training footage

Amanda said that claims Giovanni asked for cameras in the training room were incorrect, with producers taking the decision so they could "view the footage at the end of the week and make an assessment and see what's going on".

The actress continued: "And then every Friday, after the next sort of five weeks, I would get the producer saying, on the Friday, 'we just watched the footage back, we are shocked and horrified, we're so sorry'. That was to my face on the Friday when we would go in and do the camera rehearsal.

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it. I've said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

'Sexual' element to harassment

Amanda spoke of five or six other people complaining to producers about behaviour they'd experienced on the show, with Amanda saying it was the "bullying" actions they allege to have been subjected to.

© BBC Amanda got tearful during the interview

"Yes, it's bullying and it's aggressive behaviour, there were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time, because you're a woman, and you have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?"

When Krishnan asked about a "sexual nature" to the harassment, with the claim coming from an unnamed person, Amanda tearfully responded: "Yeah. I mean, you know, one of the many things."

Threats have targeted her family

Amanda has been open about the death threats that she has received as a result of speaking out about her time on Strictly.

Amanda's children have been targeted in threats sent to her

The mother-of-two said she wasn't the only target, but some of the threats also concerned her family, including her children. "It's been brutal, and relentless and unforgiving," she shared. "The aftermath has been something that I wasn't expecting. You know, the death threats and the rape threats towards not only myself but my daughter, and threats of deaths to my son."

In a later part of the interview, Amanda added: "When you get one of two of those, you kind of go 'Oh god, okay', but I was getting dozens a day on social media - like dozens of people just saying 'you should go and kill yourself'. Other people told me that they hope I die of cancer or said that my kids would be better off if I killed myself."

BBC hasn't been in touch

Amanda told Krishnan that no one from the BBC had been in touch with her since going public with her concerns and the subsequent media furore.

© Ray Burniston Amanda said the BBC hadn't been in touch since she went public with her allegations

"I got several messages afterwards from some of the producers, just checking in to see how I was," the star said. "But then when all the fallout happened, and then everybody started piling on and the death threats came in, and they were reported in the press and all the misinformation went out there. I didn't really hear from anybody again."

Amanda still 'loves' Strictly

Despite her negative experience on the show, Amanda told Krishnan that she still "loved" Strictly. Addressing BBC Director General Tim Davis' apology on Tuesday, the actress said: "I'm glad he's acknowledged it.

© Guy Levy Amanda still loves Strictly, but not her experience

"I read an article saying, 'Amanda wants to bring down Strictly'. No, I love Strictly, I would love to have had a beautiful experience on it. I really would. I'm envious of the people who had a wonderful experience on that show, I'm so glad they did, and I feel really sad that I didn't get to fulfil my journey."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni was axed from the show's line-up

Following Amanda's allegations, the BBC opened an investigation into Giovanni's behaviour and axed him from this year's line-up.

The Italian-born dancer denies the accusations. In a statement, he said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

© Ray Burmiston The Italian dancer denies the accusations

"Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"

© Guy Levy Graziano was axed from the line-up after "kicking" Zara

Earlier this month, professional dancer Graziano di Prima was also axed from the line-up after it emerged that he had "kicked" partner Zara McDermott when she competed on 2023's series. The star has said he "deeply regrets" the incident.

Several others have since come forward with their own experiences on the show, with Paralympian Will Bayley criticising the show's approach to after-care for contestants.

© Shutterstock Will has opened about his time on the show

The athlete withdrew from the series in 2019 following an injury caused by a jump. Will told the Sun this week: "I have got a serious disability and I don't think anyone was really looking out for me when I injured myself, leaving me with injuries that still affect me to this day.

"My knee will always be a problem. I can now only train for a couple hours before it's sore. I felt like it was my fault. The bosses made me feel like that."

© Shutterstock Will sustained a painful injury during rehearsals with his dance partner Janette Manrara

Although initial reports seemed to claim that Will held dance partner Janette Manrara, partially responsible, he later refuted this. "Obviously, some of the reports have been sensationalised but I just want to say that Janette was incredibly supportive, hard-working and had a will to win like me," he said. "I thought we were an amazing team and we got on so well. We were ultra-professional and wanted to win.

"Obviously, there are things that could have gone better," the 36-year-old continued. "My injury could have been avoided because maybe professional dancers need extra support in training if you're working with someone with a severe disability."