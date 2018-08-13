Jack Whitehall to play first openly gay Disney character Jack Whitehall will play a 'fun' character in the film

Jack Whitehall has been cast as Disney's first ever openly gay character in the upcoming blockbuster, The Jungle Cruise. The film, which also stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, will see the comedian play Emily's brother who is described as "fun" and "effete". Speaking about the role, a source told The Sun: "This is a huge gig for Jack and has landed him his biggest ever pay cheque. But, more excitingly, he is playing a gay man - one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny. It's a dream role. Disney's always been incredibly supportive of the LGBTQ community. This latest script, set at a time when it wasn't socially acceptable to be gay, is another significant turning point."

Jack will play Emily Blunt's brother

The 30-year-old has previously spoken about being a huge Disney fan, and spoke about his disappointment when his character was cut out of the film Frozen. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, he said: "I was very excited when the call came in because I'm a massive Disney fan… I played a troll, I had one line… I watched the film, got to the end, and the line wasn't there… The worst thing is it becomes the biggest film ever, I love the film, but every time I watch it it's like an icy dagger to the heart. And that song is like it's heckling me. 'Let it go', no I won't!"

READ: Primark’s new Disney home scents are nostalgic AND seriously beautiful

Loading the player...

Jack will also play Harlequin in the upcoming Disney film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and recently retweeted a fan who congratulated him on finally getting a part with the studio. The fan wrote: "So proud of @jackwhitehall for being in a Disney film!! After the wounds of Gothi the troll he bounces back with this. Such a hero. An example in grit and determination."

READ: Bored of 'Let It Go' from Frozen? The musical releases two new singles for Broadway version