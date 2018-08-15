Joe Sugg filmed the moment he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing – and you might be surprised what happens He shared the footage on YouTube…

YouTuber Joe Sugg was recently announced as the fourth celebrity contestant to be competing on Strictly Come Dancing this year – and following the reveal, he was quick to upload a video to his channel to chat more about his big news. The vlog, which has already gained over 300,000 views, sees Joe tell his viewers why he decided to take part in the show, as well as giving an insight into the process of signing his contract – which was simply done online.

Joe was recently announced to be joining Strictly

"I didn't say yes to doing it straightaway. I only said yes to this last week!" he said, before inserting a clip of himself officially signing up to the show. Sitting at his laptop, he can be heard saying, "I'm probably not going to get an opportunity like this ever again… done!" before tapping on his keyboard to sign the contract. "Ah man, what have I done?!" he joked afterwards.

MORE: New Strictly contestant Joe Sugg has a very surprising royal connection

Loading the player...

He also revealed that he originally planned to decline the offer, but after meeting with the show's producers, he asked for a 'taster' dance session and felt a little more confident. "I left the meeting thinking, 'I think I might actually do it'. They're very convincing!" he said.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing isn’t Joe Sugg’s first dance competition

Joe's fans were quick to send their support on the video, with one writing: "This is gonna be amazing. Don't be nervous Joe, whether you fall flat on your face or whether you dance your way to the final, we will think everything you do is awesome!" Another added: "I'm so proud of you Joe! I'm so excited to see this! You are going to be absolutely amazing! SO EXCITED!!!!﻿"

Joe, 26, is the younger brother of YouTube sensation Zoella. He said in his official statement: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be involved in the show this year! Not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about I guess. Funnily enough I’m writing this statement whilst on the way to surprise my grandparents with the news. They are going to be so happy which will definitely make up for any embarrassment or cringe caused by my questionable rhythm.”