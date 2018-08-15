Capital FM presenter Vick Hope is announced as fifth Strictly Come Dancing contestant It was announced on Capital's breakfast show this morning…

Capital FM presenter Vick Hope has been confirmed as Strictly Come Dancing's fifth contestant! The news was announced on the radio station's breakfast show, where Vick is a host alongside Roman Kemp every morning. The star was one of the most recent rumoured contestants, with Laura Whitmore admitting on Good Morning Britain earlier in August in that Vick was the celebrity that she wanted to see compete on the show.

She told listeners: "I can tell you that every Saturday night I'm going to get to be close to Faye from Steps! I'm doing Strictly! It's really surreal… this is a huge show, it's crazy… what an opportunity. I'm a fan of the show and I'm just really honoured to be a part of it."

She also admitted that she used to do contemporary dancing, but has never tried Latin and ballroom styles. When asked if she was "worried" about the Strictly curse, she insisted it was a firm no – and that the dance she is most looking forward to is the salsa. We can't wait either!

Other stars to be confirmed for the dance show this year include YouTuber Joe Sugg and presenter Katie Piper. Katie said: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

Our next #Strictly Hope-ful knows her way around the decks, but how about the dancefloor? 🎧 Not long until we find out, Vick Hope! @VickNHope https://t.co/uXa8WiFMg1 pic.twitter.com/n1cbWmM4Et — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 15, 2018

Vick said in her offical statement: "I’m so excited about being a contestant on this year’s Strictly. I’ve always been such a massive fan of the show so it’s a huge honour to be part of this series. Dances like Ballroom and Latin are totally outside my comfort zone but I love dancing, it makes people happy - myself included. To be able to perform every Saturday is such an incredible opportunity - I couldn’t be looking forward to it anymore and I will be throwing myself into it, working hard and learning from the judges every week."