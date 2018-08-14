This behind-the-scenes video proves Cheryl would be incredible on Strictly Come Dancing This is amazing!

A very impressive video has emerged of Cheryl taking to the stage during filming for her brand new show The Greatest Dancer – and fans are now firm in the knowledge that she'd make an incredible addition to Strictly Come Dancing, too. A fan captured the footage of Cheryl on stage during filming for her new TV project in Birmingham – and the singer can be seen jiving with her co-star Oti Mabuse! It's clear that she's been getting some tips from the Strictly professional, so perhaps there's hope yet that we'll see her compete for the glitterball trophy one day.

Cheryl with her new co-stars

Fan Abbie Clayton posted the video on Twitter, with the caption, "Damn girl you got the movessss @CherylOfficial you little spice!" The star has clearly been enjoying her return to tele and meeting her fans along the way, since she tweeted on Friday: "It was so nice to see some of you in the audience yesterday for the greatest dancer. We’re here in Birmingham for the next couple of days if you want to come and see what it’s about."

MORE: Cheryl always wears her trousers too long – and this is the reason why

Loading the player...

The Greatest Dancer won't appear on our screens until next year, sadly. Cheryl will sit on the show's panel with Glee's Matthew Morrison and Oti – the trio will also be Dance Captains on the search to find the nation's next best dancer. Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will host the Saturday primetime show, which is due to air in 2019.

MORE: Cheryl shows off tiny figure in leather trousers as she makes The Greatest Dancer debut

Cheryl made the announcement on Instagram, posting a video telling the camera: "Hi, I've got some exciting news. I am going to be joining the new show called The Greatest Dancer for BBC1. I am going to be joining Oti and Matthew as a dance captain and Alesha and Jordan will be hosting. Stay tuned for more news to my Instagram."