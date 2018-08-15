Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones injured in rehearsal That looks painful!

It's not long until the new Strictly Come Dancing series begins, and in the lead-up to the opening show, the professional dancers have been working hard in the studio to perfect their moves. And this week, Neil Jones revealed on social media that he has already suffered an injury. Taking to Instagram Stories, Neil posted a photo of his arm which had a nasty looking burn mark. "Great burn from Strictly rehearsal. Ouch," he wrote. Neil has regularly been posting updates from the dance studios and his breaks from practice, which have included some well-deserved trips to Five Guys to refuel.

Strictly star Neil Jones has already been injured during rehearsals

MORE: Kevin Clifton defends Strictly's new announcement

The professional dancers have been in training since the beginning of the month, with a few new additions to the team. With Brendan Cole and Chloe Hewitt no longer taking part, new dancers Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk have been announced as 2018 additions – meaning the total number of professional dancers will be higher than any previous year. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said at the time: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

The 2018 Strictly professional dancers

Neil has also showed his support for Brendan and Chloe following their departure. The professional dancer uploaded a group photograph of the professional cast on Instagram, and wrote: "Day 1 of @bbcstrictly rehearsals and it’s all started again. It was a pleasure to welcome the new pro dancers to the group but I will still miss @chloehewitt27 and @brendancoleinsta. COMMENT what you are most looking forward to seeing on the year's Strictly…"

READ: New Strictly contestant Joe Sugg has a very surprising royal connection

Over the past week, the celebrity contestants starring in this year's show have been unveiled. So far, the line-up includes author Katie Piper, Steps star Faye Tozer, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, YouTube sensation Joe Sugg and Capital FM presenter Vick Hope.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.