Ruth Langsford drops huge hint that next Strictly Come Dancing contestant is husband Eamonn Holmes This would be amazing!

Ruth Langsford has revealed that the next Strictly contestant will be unveiled on Thursday's episode of This Morning – and couldn't resist dropping some clues about who it is during Wednesday's show! Whilst chatting to Mollie King and Matt Edmondson during a showbiz segment, Ruth said: "Can I just tell you two, we have a little bit of gossip for you that tomorrow on This Morning we are announcing the next Strictly person," with Eamonn replying quickly: "Don't say anything!"

Ruth dropped a big hint during Wednesday's showbiz segment

Mollie insisted that Ruth give her a clue, to which Ruth said: "Hips don't lie!" giving Eamonn a noticeable nudge and a side-eye. Is she teasing, or could her husband be joining the show's line-up this year? We certainly hope so. On Twitter, there were plenty of other guesses, too – though most seem to believe there will be another This Morning presenter taking part this year, whoever it may be.

"Hope it's Rylan," one viewer tweeted, while another replied, "I think he's too busy with CBB!" There were also plenty of votes for Gok Wan, while others asked hopefully if Holly Willoughby might be the show's next contestant.

On Wednesday, the BBC revealed two more stars in their 2018 line-up – Capital Radio presenter Vick Hope and former cricket star Graeme Swann. They are joining Katie Piper, Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Danny John Jules to compete for the glitterball trophy, with the announcements continuing over the coming days.

Katie Piper was the first celebrity to be announced for the 2018 series

Katie said of her involvement: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

