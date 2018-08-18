Will Kate Middleton follow in Princess Diana's footsteps with this family holiday tradition? We would love to see this happen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been mindful to keep Princess Diana's memory alive for their children, whether that's talking about 'Granny Diana' or paying tribute to her with their names; Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. But there is one family tradition that blogger Tea Time with the Cambridges would love to see revived and we couldn't agree more – hanging out with other royal families on holiday.

Princess Diana, her husband Prince Charles and their gorgeous little boys Prince William and Prince Harry used to visit the Spanish royals in their holiday home in Majorca back in the day. Official photos taken in the summer of 1987, 1988 and 1990 show the British royals spending part of their summer with King Juan Carlos of Spain, Queen Sofia and their family, including son Prince Felipe, who is now the reigning monarch.

One particularly sweet photo from August 1987 shows King Juan Carlos holding onto the arm of a two-year-old Prince Harry, who looks adorable in pink dungarees and a red T-shirt. His big brother William, meanwhile, is pictured in front of his mum Diana, who was her typically stylish self in a bright yellow blouse and yellow trousers. King Juan Carlos seemed to have a good bond with the young Princes, as another photo from the following year showed William, then six, leaning on the king's lap.

Princess Diana and her family pictured in 1987 with the Spanish royals

Diana and her family were guests of the Spanish royals and were invited to spend the summer at Marivent Palace, which is located just outside the capital city of Palma. King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofia, King Felipe and Queen Letizia still regularly holiday in Majorca now with their young children, Princesses Leonor and Sofia.

King Juan Carlos and a six-year-old Prince William pictured in 1988

We could totally see William and Kate taking their little ones – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to Spain, especially so that George and Charlotte, who have been learning Spanish with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, could practise their skills.

The British and Spanish royal families have always been on friendly terms. King Felipe and Queen Letizia were invited to Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, as were the king's parents. The couples were reunited in July 2017 during the Spanish official state visit to the UK.

Diana and her boys used to holiday at Marivent Palace in Spain

Felipe, Letizia, William and Kate attended a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace hosed by the Queen. The visit was a particularly poignant one, as the last time the Spanish royals had carried out an official trip to the UK was in 1986, although, as these throwback photos show, the British royals used to regularly visit Spain.

