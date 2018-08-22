Coronation Street spoilers: Peter shot in front of a terrified Carla Here's everything you need to know about the latest spoilers from Coronation Street

Will it ever just be calm in Weatherfield? Spoiler alert: nope! Next week's Coronation Street sees Peter and Carla struggle to protect Simon ahead of his court testimony, which ends tragically when Peter is shot in the chest by Tyler - but will he live to tell the tale? Meanwhile, Rana is torn between her mother and Kate, while Gemma doesn't know whether to support Henry in his scheme. Get all of the Corrie spoilers below...

Monday part one

Johnny and Jenny discuss their concerns about what they'll do if Henry sues as they weren't yet fully insured. With his arm in a cast, Henry asks Adam about his case. Gemma has heard about Jenny's insurance struggles and when Rita tells her that she caught Henry searching her flat, Gemma begins to wonder if Henry is legitimate. After being forced to admit his injury is fake, Henry explains he owes £20k for his aborted wedding, and Henry begs Gemma to go ahead with his plan so they can enjoy their life together after he pays off his debts, but will Gemma agree?

Leanne starts work at Barlow Legal Services where Adam soon notices her flirting with Imran. When Imran's mum tries to persuade him to join her on her six-week cruise, he asks Kate to suggest it to Rana instead, claiming they could build bridges. However, Kate flatly refuses, pointing out that Imran's just trying to get out of it himself.

Meanwhile, Peter insists on sitting in on Carla's client meeting and she is surprised when he reveals he's quit Street Cars to give Underworld his full attention. Cathy tries to persuade Brian to apply for a vacancy at Bessie Street School. As Maria and Rita raise a toast to their partnership, Audrey walks into the pub. How will she react to the news that Rita is Maria's financial backer?

Monday part two

Gemma doesn't want to con their friends but Henry is insistent - will she go along with his scheme? Meanwhile, Alya urges Rana to make the most of any chance to get along with her mum and so Imran can barely conceal his delight when Rana says she'll go with Saira on the cruise.

Ken brings Simon back from Cornwall for his sentencing, and Simon's mood darkens further when he receives a threatening text welcoming him home. At the pub, a row erupts between Rita and Audrey, with Rita letting it rip at Audrey for her jealousy of Maria and for choosing Lewis over Gail. Chesney finds Joseph, Hope and Ruby sitting in silence while Brian cooks tea, and is amused to realise the kids believe that Brian is Santa Claus. Liz is put out that Johnny has fixed the rota so they won't work any shifts together.

Wednesday part one

Saira's delighted when her daughter says she'll join her on the cruise. Although Saira admits that Hassan had cut Rana out of his will, she asks Imran to split his inheritance now that Rana's seen sense. However, Rana is unable to keep up the pretence and admits she still loves Kate and that they never actually split up, but how will Saira react? Kate gives Rana an ultimatum, if she goes on the cruise she won't wait for her, leaving Rana gutted.

Carla gets ready to interview new machinists, and asks Peter to join her. Michelle's shocked to see one of the applicants is the spitting image of Tina McIntyre. What is Carla up to? Mary hands out invites for Jude and Angie's surprise vow renewal ceremony, unaware they're having marriage guidance counselling and are barely speaking to one another. Jude worries when Angie pulls out of their latest session.

Simon returns from court with a referral order but is nervous about giving evidence against Tyler, who is making his presence felt. Gemma vows to take action after believing that Liz is pining for Mike. Meanwhile, Brian applies for the teaching post but Cathy's worried when Chesney discloses the kids only behave for Brian because they think he's Santa.

Wednesday part two

Carla watches intently as Peter interviews Carina, the Tina lookalike. Will Peter fall into her trap or prove he's a changed character? Elsewhere, a tearful Rana asks her brother Imran for his advice. When Jude surprises Angie with a romantic meal for two she rushes out, and he later catches Mary and Tracy planning the vow renewal. Knowing where Angie's head is at will Jude tell Mary to stop her plans?

Two masked teens grab Simon in the street and force him into a waiting car, but Kate sees what is going on and grabs Simon, dragging him to safety. A jittery Simon shows his family the threatening texts he's been receiving and Peter vows to protect his son, no matter what. Elsewhere, although Tyrone's amused to learn the kids think Brian's Santa, he insists they need to know the truth. However when he witnesses the threat of Brian keeping the children in check, he decides not to tell them just yet. Having been alerted to her plan by Steve, Liz orders Gemma not to contact Mike.

Friday part one

Peter is watching over Simon at the factory, but when he has to go out, Carla promises not to let Simon out of her sight. However, Carla is momentarily distracted when she catches Sinead altering Cathy's coat on her work machine. As she reprimands her, Sinead has a funny turn and Carla goes looking for Daniel. Tyler and his friends see her leave and bang on the factory doors, issuing threats. Peter arrives back but as he and Carla quickly unlock the factory doors, they fail to spot a car approaching and a gun pointing at them through its open window!

Jude avoids Angie wanting to talk as he knows his marriage is on the rocks. As he and Mary make arrangements for the vow renewal, Tracy ridicules their decision to surprise Angie. Meanwhile Angie admits to Adam that her marriage seems unfixable and despite Jude's efforts to distract her, Angie bites the bullet and tells him that their marriage is over.

When Daniel suggests Kate's ultimatum is unfair she's torn. Will the girls make up before Rana leaves? Elsewhere, Cathy asks Sinead to alter a coat for her by tomorrow. Imran comforts Leanne who's worried sick about Simon, and the pair kiss. Fiz and Tyrone help Kevin prepare No.13 for Jack's return from rehab.

Friday part two

Tyler shoots Peter square in the chest, leaving Carla screaming at the sight of Peter. Simon tells Leanne that Tyler's won and he won't testify in court, and seeing her son's terror, Leanne barges into Underworld and accuses Carla of putting Simon at risk. Carla worries about Peter, and Michelle accuses her of still having feelings for him, but will Carla finally admit she's right? Simon announces he will go to court after all, leaving Leanne fearing what's in store for him.

Jude refuses to accept Angie's decision and leaves the house in denial. He shows Mary a dress he's bought for Angie for the vow renewal and asks Angie to wait one more day before going public with their split, but will she agree? Gina suggests throwing a party for Jack's homecoming. At Tim's suggestion, County mascot Kirk secures footballer Tommy Orpington as a celebrity guest. Elsewhere, Sinead's jealous when Daniel turns on the charm to persuade Carla to let her finish the coat alteration at the factory. As Sinead works on the coat, Daniel helps himself to a load of offcuts.