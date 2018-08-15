Remember Corrie's Janice Battersby? Actress looks unrecognisable now Who else wants to see Janice back on the cobbles?

Coronation Street's much-loved character, Janice Battersby, was last seen in Weatherfield in 2011, after deciding to leave the cobbles to travel around the world with her new boyfriend Trevor Dean. And seven years later, actress Vicky Entwistle looks almost unrecognisable from her alter-ego. The talented star has been soaking up the sun in Catalonia this month, and has been sharing some holiday snaps from her travels on Twitter. Now rocking a blonde pixie cut hairstyle, Vicky looked worlds away from Janice, who was known for her auburn, mid length hair. Vicky has also been on a well-documented weight loss journey over the years, and looked incredibly trim in the pictures.

Coronation Street's Janice Battersby now

Vicky recently returned to the TV screen last month in Channel 4 show Ackley Bridge as Sandra, the secret wife of Iqbal Paracha. Vicky's appearance saw her work alongside other well-known actors including EastEnders star Jo Joyner, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Sunetra Sarker, while former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh also had a role.

Actress Vicky Entwistle recently sported a stylish mid-length hairstyle too

Following her time in Corrie, Vicky has focused her career on stage, starring in shows including Wicked Queen in Blackpool in 2011 – an adaption of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, as well as the role of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables in 2013 on the West End. Fans would love to see Vicky reprise her role as Janice, and often ask her to on social media. Comments on the actress' Twitter account have recently included: "Any comeback to Corrie soon? Reckon Toyah and Leanne will be in need of Janice soon." Another said: "Please go back to Corrie Vicky!"

If Vicky did make a comeback in the near future, she will be joined by her two on-screen daughters Toyah and Leanne, played by Georgia Taylor and Jane Danson. Georgia herself recently reprised her role in 2017 after then-boss Kate Oates brought her back to the show.