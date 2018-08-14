Coronation Street cast reunite with this popular former character during night out Does this mean he will be returning soon?

It looks like it's a lot of fun at Coronation Street, especially when work is over for the day! To start the week on a high and eradicate the Monday blues, some of the much-loved cast members went for a night out in Manchester, where they were joined by a very special guest! Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, David Platt actor Jack P. Shepherd and Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, went for dinner and drinks with friends, including their former castmate, Ben Price, who played Nick Tilsley in the soap. The night was documented by Alan, who shared a photo of the group around the table at a tapas restaurant. "Great night, great company and the best food I've had in a long time," he wrote next to the image.

The Corrie cast were joined by Nick Tilsley actor Ben Price

Fans adored seeing the addition of Ben in the photo, and many took to commenting. "Hello Nick," one wrote, referring to his character's name. Another simply wrote: "Ben," accompanied by a series of love hearts. " A third referred to Alan's recent weight loss, adding: "God you look good. Can't believe the transformation."

MORE: Is Coronation Street going to kill off Johnny Connor?

Alan's slimmed-down physique was first noticed by fans last month, after the TV star posted a photo of himself looking noticeably trimmer while at a friend's wedding. Compliments soon came his way after he posted it, with one fan telling him: "You look soo good," while another said: "That's a serious transformation."

Alan Halsall looks trimmer than ever

READ: Coronation Street's Alan Halsall looks unrecognisable in 'unrecognisable' throwback photo

While Alan has not spoken out about his apparent weight loss, he has been taking part in a number of charity sports events recently, including a football match and a golf day, along with his Coronation Street co-stars Andrew Whyment – who plays Kirk Sutherland, and Sam Aston – who plays Chesney Brown. Alan posted a photo of the trio at the event dressed up in their golf attire, writing besides it: "Beautiful weather today for the Al, Andy, Sam golf day. Let’s have fun and raise lots of money and awareness for a great cause."