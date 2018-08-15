Revealed - the major clue that Coronation Street were bringing back Nick Tilsley This is exciting!

Coronation Street fans listen up, we have some exciting news! Following time away from the cobbles, one much-loved member of the Platt family will be returning in October. According to Ben was spotted out with his Corrie co-stars, including Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan Halsall and Jack P. Shepherd, who plays his on-screen brother David Platt.

The major clue that Nick Tilsley was making a return to Coronation Street

MORE: Is Coronation Street going to kill off Johnny Carter?

The group enjoyed dinner and drinks at a tapas bar in the city centre, and Alan shared a photo of them all sitting around the table on his Instagram account. "Great night, great company and the best food I've had in a long time," he wrote next to the image. What's more, fans adored seeing the addition of Ben in the photo, and many took to commenting. "Hello Nick," one wrote, referring to his character's name. Another simply wrote: "Ben," accompanied by a series of love hearts."

We can't wait to see Nick back on the cobbles

Ben's character Nick was last seen in Corrie in June 2017, having escaped to start a new life following a series of traumatic events, including a near-death experience after getting stuck in quicksand during a trip to the beach. Nick had also struggled after the news came out publicly that Steve McDonald was in fact the father of Leanne Battersby's baby, who he had planned on raising as his own.

MORE: How Coronation Street film Jack Webster's amputated leg

Ben made the decision to leave Coronation Street last year to spend more time with his family. He said at the time: "Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here. The decision to leave is purely personal - I want to be able to spend more time with my family. I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful." The father-of-two had been commuting from his home in London to Manchester, although it is not known whether he is now living near the Coronation Street set.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.