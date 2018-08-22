Surprise! Mark Wright to host This Morning It will be the first time for Michelle Keegan's husband

Mark Wright is bringing his presenting skills back to the UK this week to host This Morning for the very first time. Michelle's husband will front the hit ITV morning show on Friday alongside former Saturday's singer Mollie King, taking over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes who front the show Monday to Thursday whilst Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are away on holiday.

Eamonn confirmed the exciting news on Wednesday morning by telling the former TOWIE star: "And you're back here Friday to co-host with Mollie King on this very couch." To which the star replied: "Yes! I'll have to get some tips later."

Mark Wright is currently in the UK

Ruth, 55, was quick to reasure Mark, who co-hosts Extra alongside Mario Lopez, telling him; "you don't need any tips from us."

During the interview, Mark Wright also opened up about how he splits his time between his reporting career in Hollywood and the UK. "I am there most of the time. Michelle was away when I first went there filming so we had a bit of a block away from each other but since she's been back, I go home once every six weeks and she'll come to me once every six weeks, but actually, lately it's been more often," he explained.

Mark and Ruth have both taken part in Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking of Hollywood accepting him, Mark said, "Well, they didn't at first, I was made to take elocution lessons to soften my accent!"

Previous guest hosts over the summer have included Rylan Clark-Neal, Gok Wan, Dr Ranj Singh, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa Feltz, Michael Ball, Sara Cox, Nigel Havers, Lisa Snowdon, Mollie King, Matt Edmondson, Ben Shephard.

Friday's This Morning will air from 10.30am on ITV.