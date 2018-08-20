Ruth Langsford reveals what goes on behind-the-scenes at This Morning This is what happens when the cameras are off

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning during the summer holidays, and they have been having a lot of fun in doing so! And on Monday, Ruth showed her social media followers just what goes on when the cameras are off. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ruth shared a short video of the famous ITV daytime show's studios just before filming started, and panned her camera around the room to show all the various cameramen waiting to start rolling, as well as the floor manager doing a last-minute check around. "Here we go @ThisMorning," Ruth captioned the post.

The TV personality also shared a short conversation between her husband Eamonn and the show's resident chef Phil Vickery. The duo were standing in the This Morning kitchens, and were discussing the way corn beef was cooked. While Ruth and Eamonn have been working over the summer, the pair did manage to enjoy a week away in Ireland earlier on in the month, and for a very special reason.

The celebrity couple set off to celebrate the wedding of Eamonn's eldest son Declan, who tied the knot to his now-wife Jenny Gouk. Eamonn shares 28-year-old Declan, as well as daughter Rebecca, 27, and 25-year-old son Niall, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. Eamonn and Ruth are also the proud parents of 16-year-old son Jack.

Ruth and Eamonn have been co-presenting for 16 years, and while they very much enjoy spending that extra bit of time together at work, Ruth has previously confessed that it can be a bit "dangerous" to work with her husband on This Morning. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!," she said.

