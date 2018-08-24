Brendan Cole has not been banned from Strictly The Strictly star was axed earlier this year after 15 series

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have hit back at reports which suggest Brendan Cole has been banned from coming down to the show's set. According to The Sun, producers do not want the former professional dancer to watch rehearsals or appear in the audience during this year's series. A Strictly spokesperson has since refuted the claims, telling HELLO! on Friday: "Brendan is part of the Strictly family, and no one has ever said he can't be at rehearsals." It was confirmed at the start of the year that Brendan's contract had not been renewed this year.

After the professionals were introduced to the new star-studded cast this week, Brendan shared a sweet video message wishing his former co-stars good luck. He said: "This is a message to all my Strictly friends who are back in the studio today as it's day one of season 16. Guys, I am wishing you all the very best ahead of the new season, for the new guys, congratulations on joining the show, you are going to have a ball. And to all my old friends, missing you lots, but I can't wait to hear and see what you have been up to and we will catch up very soon."

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Brendan revealed that he is looking forward to see what the future holds for him. "It's a really funny time, what's next? People ask me what's next," he explained. "The reality is I have no idea. As a performer, as an entertainer, there will always be something. It's been 15 years of my life [on Strictly] and now there's a definitive change, it's slightly scary, but exciting change. A new baby, we all have mortgages to pay. I think most parents, we have a responsibility to provide. I don't want to have to sell my house."

