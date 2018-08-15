The Crown producer reveals the one thing that worries her about the show Are you looking forward to The Crown season three?

The Crown has gone through quite the upheaval ahead of season three. Indeed, the show recast its lead roles, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning stars who made the show a success and became household names in the process, with a cast of older actors to portray the royal family at a later stage. Though this could be considered a huge risk for the series, the producer, Suzanne Mackie, has opened up about her personal worries for the future series, and the one thing that bothers her has little to do with casting decisions.

Helena Bonham Carter is a member of the new cast

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about the future of the show, Suzanne admitted that she is concerned about the show growing closer to the present day, particularly in regards to the viewer's reactions. She explained: "As we get closer and closer to the present day, our audience will have a more vivid reaction to the events we depict." Indeed, should the show continue up until the modern day, it will begin focusing on more recent issues, including the breakdown of Princes Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew's marriages, and of course, the tragic death of Princess Diana. She also confirmed that Charles' future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, would appear in season three, saying she could tease "the arrival of a new generation of characters, with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Camilla".

Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip for seasons one and two on the show, opened up about whether the show would go to the modern day, revealing that he would love to see Selena Gomez play Meghan Markle in a future series. Chatting with Claire Foy on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he joked: "Who's that singer who goes out with Justin Bieber," to which Claire replied: "You love Selena Gomez."

