Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle left for dead by killer boyfriend Lachlan White Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 September to Friday 7 September

Emmerdale's resident murderer Lachlan White is not resting anytime soon, and this week he finds two more victims, including the love of his life. When Sam Dingle is left in danger and goes missing, it isn’t long before Belle realises just how evil her boyfriend really is, and at her own expense. Meanwhile, Bernice Blackstock struggles to fight her feelings for Dr Cavanagh, especially after an incident leads to them getting closer. Marlon Dingle is also in for a shock when he ends up meeting girlfriend Jessie's son, who comes to the village with a secret that Jessie doesn’t want him to know about.

Will Lachlan White kill the love of his life Belle Dingle?

Lachlan White kills Sam and Belle Dingle?

Lachlan is on edge when he is questioned by the police about Rebecca's disappearance, and matters only get worse when Sam makes a discovery in the boot of his car. To silence Sam, Lachlan takes action, and Belle later finds a jacket covered in blood and no sign of Sam. When Belle confronts Lachlan, she soon tries to make a run for it when he tells her that he was doing everything for her, but she is pushed back. Belle then asks to see Sam, and is left distraught when she finds him lifeless and covered in blood. Is Sam dead? Lachlan then forces Belle to leave with him, and before long, she is hurt and lying in the road. But how did she get there? And has Lachlan killed his girlfriend too?

Sam Dingle upsets Lachlan and is soon in grave danger

Jessie Grant has a secret

Jessie's son Ellis turns up in the village, leaving Marlon shocked. Ellis reveals that he has decided to drop out of university, and while Jessie is disappointed, Marlon offers him the spare room to stay. Later, Ellis asks Jessie if Marlon knows about their secret, and Jessie shows reluctance, insisting she only will if she has to. What are they hiding?

Jessie's son turns up to the village

Matty Barton and Victoria kiss

Victoria was jealous of Matty last week, and the tables turn next week when the bartender is asked out on a date by Jessie's son Ellis. It isn’t long before Matty and Ellis end up fighting, and when Moira gets involved and refers to Matty as the wrong gender, an angry Matty decides to move in with Victoria. Matty questions his feelings towards Victoria, and she soon makes a move and tries to kiss him, but how will he react?

Will Matty and Victoria finally admit their feelings for each other?

Bernice Blackstock fights her feelings for Dr Cavanagh

Bernice is falling for Dr Cavanagh and the pair end up getting closer after he sides with her at the salon when her face mask gives Faith an allergic reaction. Bernice offers to cut his hair as a way of saying thank you, and it's obvious that she is besotted with him and that there is an attraction there. When Bernice later meets with her boyfriend Daz, she can't stop thinking about Dr Cavanagh.

Bernice is unsatisfied with her relationship

