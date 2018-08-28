These two Strictly celebrity contestants are already the best of friends We just can't wait for the new series to start!

Ahead of the first show, the new Strictly Come Dancing contestants met up with each other along with the professional dancers for the first time last week, and reunited again on Monday for the launch show. And during the time they have spent together so far, two celebrities in particular have hit it off. What Not To Wear star Susannah Constantine took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and YouTube star Joe Sugg posing together with their arms around each other at the BBC studios, both dressed in their dance gear. "Peachy," Susannah captioned the photo. In the comments, one fan told Susannah how lovely Zoe Sugg's younger brother was, to which she agreed: "Isn't he?!"

Strictly Come Dancing's Susannah and Joe have hit it off!

Susannah, 56, has already confessed that she has considered cheating in a bid to win the dance contest, toying with the idea of "hiring professional help" to prepare her for the show. Writing for the Mail on Sunday, the mother-of-three said: "My husband even found me a local ­professional dance tutor. But I didn't want to get done for cheating. In hindsight, I regret it." The TV star came face to face with her rivals, including former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, when they rehearsed for their first group routine last week. The experience led Susannah to write: "I’m dismayed to say that some of them are trained dancers and managed to get our first routine down pat while barely breaking sweat."

Susannah and Joe aren't the only stars to have become close already. Blue's Lee Ryan has bonded with professional dancer partner Aljaž Škorjanec. His bandmate and former Strictly contestant, Simon Webbe spoke to HELLO! about Lee's involvement in the show, and said that they had got on well during their first rehearsal. Simon revealed that he told his friend: "You just watch Aljaž, he is the man you watch."

The new celebrity contestants will be paired with their pro dancer very soon

Strictly returns for its brand-new series on 8 September, which will see presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman rolling out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2018 as they begin their new adventure in Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch. On the big night, all the stars will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom and discover which professional dancer they will be paired with. Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for the very first time for a spectacular group performance.

