Lisa Armstrong shows sneak peek inside her Strictly Come Dancing studio

Following a difficult few months, Lisa Armstrong is back to business! The estranged wife of Anthony McPartlin has returned to the set of Strictly Come Dancing, where she acts as the head of make-up and hair. The 41-year-old took to her Instagram page on Monday, ahead of the BBC show's launch, to share a glimpse of inside her makeup studio. "And we're back!! @lisadaveyhair #hairandmake-up xx," she simply wrote alongside the snap, which saw Lisa pose with celebrity hairstylist Lisa Davey. The beauty box itself was filled with Nars and MAC products, a bottle of Garnier micellar water, what appeared to be a Dermalogica UltraCalming Mist spray, and a variety of makeup brushes as well as cotton buds.

Lisa was on hand to help the new cast, the professional dancers and the judges look their very best at the launch. Among this year's contestants are Steps star Faye Tozer, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan. Lisa - who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - will have a busy work schedule over the next few months when Strictly officially starts in September. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

The MUA, who split from husband Ant McPartlin in January, has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. Lisa also regularly appears on Zoe Ball's spin-off series, It Takes Two, to share beauty tutorials from the show. Previously, Lisa has acted as a makeup expert on This Morning, while her other TV credits include The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

