How Dec predicted Holly Willoughby would join I'm a Celebrity a year ago Dec thought Holly Willoughby might have joined him in 2017

It's official: Holly Willoughby will join Declan Donnelly for the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The mother-of-three will replace Ant McPartlin, who is currently recovering from alcohol and painkiller addiction. However, Dec actually predicted that the This Morning presenter would be his co-star for the show in the 2017 series, as it was unsure whether Ant would be joining him after going to rehab for treatment. When Ant was indeed confirm to present the show, Dec joked: "It's me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby," adding: "Guys, that's the wrong script. You put the wrong script on the thing!"

Dec predicted Holly would join the show in 2017

After telling his showbiz partner that nobody was sure if he would make it back, Ant said at the time: "I'm back, my friend. It's good to be back." However, after a drink driving arrest back in April, Ant confirmed that he would be focusing on his treatment, and wouldn't take part in the 2018 show, with Holly taking up the mantle. In a statement, she said: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

READ: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth and how much does he earn as a solo presenter?

Speaking about the temporary change, Dec added: "I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I'm thrilled she said yes. It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!"

READ: Holly Willoughby confirmed to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.