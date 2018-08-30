Holly Willoughby shares adorable rare snap of son Chester - and his holiday hair is too cute The star is enjoying time with her family

Holly Willoughby may have just been announced as the new host of one of ITV's biggest shows, but she's still as down-to-earth as ever, taking to Instagram to post a sweet rare shot of youngest son Chester instead of opening up about her recent I'm A Celebrity news. "Peter-rad-pan..." she captioned the adorable snap, which showed the three-year-old holding up his hands in the classic rocker pose, looking ahead at his shadow silhouette. Her fans were quick to comment on the tot's beachy blonde locks, with one writing, "Is this Chester? Omgod his hair is adorable."

Holly's sweet shot of son Chester

Of course, many of Holly's followers were keen to congratulate her on her new job in place of Ant McPartlin, with one commenting: "Sooooooo excited for I’m A Celeb this year, love it every year but this year's is gonna be so funny with ur fear of everything that crawls, flies or is even alive! I love u on @thismorning and ur gonna be the best on this too."

One fan even suggested she play a prank on her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield while she's in the jungle, saying, "I just have one request, get Kim Woodburn to cover for you and tell @schofe that someone else is coming in!!!" Phil spotted the comment and replied, jokingly writing: "Hahaha!!!!!! I have found your wicked plan," with a winking emoji.

She was recently announced as I'm A Celebrity's new host alongside Dec

On Wednesday, ITV announced that Holly has signed a deal and will be heading to Australia to co-host the show with Dec, while original presenter Ant takes a break from presenting. Speaking about the gig, the 37-year-old shared her delight in her official statement. "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery," she said.

