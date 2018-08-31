Katie Piper gives fans a sneak peek inside her Strictly Come Dancing dressing room The author and philanthropist shared a selfie on Instagram

The sparkly season is well and truly upon us and Katie Piper is giving us all the Strictly feels with her latest Instagram posts. The mother-of-two has shared a photo from inside her dressing room, showing her ready for rehearsals in a white top, leggings, high heeled, open-toe sandals and of course, thick socks to protect her dancing feet!

"Dressing room selfie! This could be a new look #socksandsandals #dancingshoes #strictlycomedancing," Katie joked in the caption. The author and philanthropist followed it up with another picture of her dressing room door, which proudly featured her name.

The 34-year-old posed for another video – this time a promotional Strictly Come Dancing clip that showed her transformation from wearing jeans and a T-shirt to a bright pink dance costume, complete with sequins and tassels. "All the gear and no idea but still loving this @bbcstrictly experience," she captioned the glamorous reveal.

Katie is one of the 15 celebrity contestants taking part in this year's series. The line-up also comprises TV presenter Susannah Constantine, journalist Stacey Dooley, radio DJ Vick Hope, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, Blue singer Lee Ryan, news presenter Kate Silverton, This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh, Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman, YouTuber Joe Sugg, cricketer Graeme Swann, Steps singer Faye Tozer, Casualty actor Charles Venn and comedian Seann Walsh.

The first episode is being filmed on Friday but will not air until the following week on Saturday 8 September, when viewers will also find out who the celebrities have been paired with. The first live show will take place on Saturday 22 September. The professional dancers, judges and celebrity contestants were out in full force earlier this week as they attended the launch on Monday. Karen Clifton, her estranged husband Kevin, Janette Manrara, Gorka Marquez, Aljaz Skorjanec and Katya Jones were among those who sashayed down the red carpet in their glittering outfits.

