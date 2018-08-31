Joe Sugg just suffered a Strictly fake tan mishap we can all relate to Ever had a 'triple dip'?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants were gearing up for their first show this Thursday – and that can only mean one thing. That's right, tanning time! YouTuber Joe Sugg was certainly keen to get his first Strictly spray, showing off his new tan line on his Instagram stories – and the tangerine tinge on his bed sheets the morning after. We've all been there. And, veteran professional Kevin Clifton was clearly loving watching the celebrities experience a true rite of passage as the show's new alumni, since he documented the whole thing on his own social media, too.

Joe wasn't too happy with his bedsheets the next day...

"So doc, are you doing for a double dip or triple dip tan?" he asked Dr Ranj in one of his video clips, which he captioned "@bbcstrictly tanning queue". "I'm going for a consultation," the This Morning star replied, to giggles from the rest of the cast.

Later, he says to Joe, "We're going in! Double dip, triple dip?" To which Joe answers: "I'm excited! I'm having the full works." He certainly did, since he showed the results afterwards with his dramatic new tan line. "We're ready. We're Strictly ready," he told the camera. Looking good, guys!

Do we see a bromance coming on?

Earlier this year, ultimate Strictly tanning queen Claudia Winkleman revealed her own secrets to her year-round glow, joking to beauty journalist Sali Hughes that she wears so much fake tan she has to scrub it off with a kitchen sponge – classic Claud. "If you use the amount of spray tan I do, you need to scour it off with a kitchen utensil," she said during the interview for Sali's In The Bathroom series.

The presenter revealed that a beautician comes to her house and applies her fake tan in a pop-up tent – her brand of choice being LA Tanning, which apparently offers her ideal shade of orange. Actually, Claudia's love of tanned skin goes way back to her student days when she once rented a sunbed for an entire term – oops. "I never get on the sunbed now. My body no longer recognises the actual sun," she said.