Will Bodyguard come back for a second series?

Although we are just three episodes into the new BBC One drama Bodyguard, the success of the show have sparked discussions about a second series, and the show's creator, Jed Mercurio, has opened up about the possibility of a follow-up to the exciting first series. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show creator, who also created Line of Duty, revealed that it would depend on the success of the show. Chatting about whether he has prepared for a second series, he said: "I'm not projecting that far in the future. I think it's very hard to do that, particularly because there are no guarantees that something will get recommissioned. You just don't know, so it ends up being something that is best done, in my view, retrospectively."

He continued: "If you find yourself in the fortunate position where you've got a second series, or a third, or whatever it is, and there is stuff from the past that can serve a function, then I think that's the best way to do it." Fans of the show were quick to discuss the finale scene of episode three, which saw the Home Secretary Julia Montague hurt when a bomb was detonated during her speech. Discussing the episode, one person wrote: "SO. Was it her aid who set off the bomb? Was it really just research in the briefcase? Did David see what was in the briefcase? Was it an inside job? SO MANY QUESTIONS #Bodyguard."

Jed teased viewers after they had questions about the suitcase, tweeting: "We thought long and hard whether to show you what was in the briefcase. And decided not to. #Bodyguard." However, viewers were clearly enjoying the suspense, with one person replying: "Think so much been portrayed by look or glance brilliant script and actors - have had to watch each ep three times so far and still seeing new nuances- loving it. Well done all."

