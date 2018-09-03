Fan have questions following Bodyguard's latest shocking episode Did you see the shocking moment coming?

Bodyguard, the latest thriller drama from BBC One, has had viewers talking thanks to it's intense opening scene, ambiguous characters and compelling storyline, which follows Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) as he acts as the personal protective officer for the Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). After episode three, which saw the Home Secretary injured while making a speech when a bomb was detonated in the building, fans took to social media to discuss the shocking turn of events, who could have planted a bomb, and whether a mysterious briefcase that was inspected earlier in the episode had anything to do with it.

Fans were quick to discuss episode three

Chatting about the episode, one fan wrote: "SO. Was it her aid who set off the bomb? Was it really just research in the briefcase? Did David see what was in the briefcase? Was it an inside job? SO MANY QUESTIONS #Bodyguard," while another added: "Come on @BBCOne. What am I suppose to do with myself for the next week before finding out how the Home Secretary is? Why the aide was involved? What’s on the tablet? Too many questions, not enough answers! The suspense!"

Speaking about his role as the conflicted bodyguard in a Q&A, Richard said: "I was attracted to the contractions within him; this man who deeply cares and wants to protect, but then also has his really strong political opinions and how they get away of that. So I was attracted by someone who was constantly fighting within himself, but also this inherent good within him." The show was created by Jed Mercurio, who also wrote the hit police drama procedural, Line of Duty, and recently revealed that filming had began for season five. Sharing a photo of himself with the cast, he wrote: "Thanks to @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure Adrian Dunbar and all the secret guest cast for a great readthrough of #LOD5."

