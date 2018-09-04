Emmerdale spoilers: Ryan Stocks arrested after attacking DI Balis Your weekly spoilers from Monday 10 September to Friday 14 September

Emmerdale fans will be protesting on Ryan Stock's behalf in next week's episodes when he gets arrested for lashing out at his rapist father DI Balis. Meanwhile, Robert Sugden's life is at risk when he suffers a health scare and collapses, having gone searching for missing Rebecca White. With another week in and still no sign of Rebecca, Robert isn’t the only one effected by her disappearance, as Ross Barton goes off the rails and steals from Pete to buy more drugs, and later leads Tracy Metcalfe astray. Whether or not Rebecca's disappearance comes to a conclusion next week is yet to be seen, but one thing's for sure – it will make for gripping viewing.

Ryan and Charity will both face tough weeks

Ryan arrested after attacking DI Balis

After confronting DI Balis to ask him to plead guilty in the trial, it isn’t long before Ryan is exposed to his father's true colours, causing him to lash out at him. Ryan's move causes Balis to fall over, and the police later come calling for Ryan and arrest him for assault. Charity, meanwhile, takes to the stand in court to open up about her traumatic ordeal with Balis, but struggles when Balis gives his own account of the past – claiming that he had deeply loved her. It isn’t long before it all gets too much for Charity, and she breaks down once she is back at home in the Woolpack, convinced that Balis will be found not guilty.

Will Robert be okay?

Robert's health is at risk

Robert is desperate for answers surrounding Rebecca's disappearance and goes looking for her, but it isn’t long before he starts to feel dizzy and exhausted. Later at home, Robert has a fit, and a worried Liv finds him and rings for a doctor, while Aaron panics, with no idea what to do. Will Robert be okay?

Ross leads Tracy astray

Ross struggles to cope

Ross is finding it difficult to cope without knowing where Rebecca is, and calls Gaz for more drugs. Later on Ross finds himself in further desperation, and ends up stealing money from Pete so that he can get another fix. Ross then invites a reluctant Priya, Tracy and Jimmy to his house for a party, but Priya and Jimmy feel uncomfortable when they arrive to loud music and a hyperactive Ross, and quickly make their excuses to leave. Tracy, meanwhile, has sympathy for Ross and stays behind, but he then leads her astray…

