Anton Du Beke got his loyal fans very excited on Sunday evening, when he took to Instagram to post a sweet rare snap with his wife Hannah Summers – but followers quickly got the post misconstrued! The smiling photograph, which shows the couple happily posing with two boxes of flowers – one pink, one blue – was thought to be a pregnancy announcement by many. "Thank you @mellychapsfor our lovely @infiniroses! #infiniroses#rosesthatlastayear #boy #girl," Anton captioned the post.

While it's thought that the roses were a gift for Anton and Hannah's twins, one-year-olds George and Henrietta, many fans thought the pair might have more special news. "Am I the only one thinking is this a pregnancy announcement? Or have I missed something," one wrote, while another said: "Pregnant??? @mrantondubeke".

Others, meanwhile, commented that the pretty florals were most likely for the twins. "No!! They have twins - a boy and a girl!" one wrote, while another joked: "The twins will be 18 months by now I'm guessing so those roses passed their expectations. I get why you keep your life private Anton but you really do like to keep us on our toes (pun totally intended)."

Anton recently chatted to HELLO! about his new Strictly partner Susannah Constantine – opening up about their first training sessions. "First day today, it was great. I will tell you, after today, I think there is a long run for us because she is absolutely brilliant," he said. "She has great form, lovely style, great enthusiasm and great timing. She also has a wonderful personality."

When asked what his thought were about being paired with an older celebrity again, Anton was quick to quip back: "Well, Debbie McGee was one of the older contestants and she went to the final, I don't see why Susannah shouldn’t." The first live show will air on 22 September.