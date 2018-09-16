Trinny Woodall pokes fun at Strictly's Susannah Constantine's dancing We love these two!

Susannah Constantine has been practicing with her dance partner Anton Du Beke ahead of Strictly Come Dancing's next show, and she has everyone behind her, kind of! The TV personality's best friend, Trinny Woodall, has been incredibly supportive of her participation in the BBC One dance competition, but couldn’t resist poking fun of Susannah on social media this week. After Anton shared a video of himself and Susannah dancing in the studio, Trinny commented on it, writing: "You make her look magnificent!" Susannah then quickly piped back: "Coming from one who is tone deaf!" Anton's 2017 dance partner, Ruth Langsford, also commented, adding: "Lookin' good kids!"

Trinny Woodall couldn't resist poking fun at her best friend

Anton and Susannah began dance rehearsals on Monday, and the long-running pro dancer has had nothing but great things to say about his new dance partner. Chatting to press including HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards after his first day in the studio, Anton said: "First day today, it was great. I will tell you, after today, I think there is a long run for us because she is absolutely brilliant."

Complimenting Susannah further, Anton added: "She has great form, lovely style, great enthusiasm and great timing. She also has a wonderful personality." When asked what his thought were about being paired with an older celebrity again, Anton was quick to quip back: "Well, Debbie McGee was one of the older contestants and she went to the final, I don't see why Susannah shouldn’t."

Susannah's dance abilities have been praised by Anton

Susannah has not only had Anton to help her through her Strictly journey so far, but his former dancer partner, Ruth. The Loose Women panellist revealed on Monday's show that she while she was "green with envy" that Anton was dancing with another contestant this year, she was one of the first to ring Susannah to give her some advice.

She said: "I’m really jealous but I did speak to Susannah last night. Gave her lots of tips and things she wanted to know. It’s all practical stuff, like she said, 'What about blisters?' I never got a single blister because I put blister plasters on before I started my first rehearsal because I thought 'once you get a blister you can’t get rid of it can you?' Those strappy Latin shoes are really strappy, so my feet looked awful. In training, I used to have those big blister plasters and a little foot sock."

