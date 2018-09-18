Strictly's Kevin Clifton posts never-before-seen throwback photo doing something he loves The pro dancer is getting into the Strictly fever

Kevin Clifton is thinking of all things dance ahead of his first live performance with dance partner Stacey Dooley on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, and so much so, that he decided to go on a trip down memory lane. On Twitter, Kevin posted an adorable throwback photo of himself and his sister Joanne ballroom dancing as children, which he uploaded next to a recent one of the pair as adults. "Yea not much changes @joannaclifton," he wrote in the caption. Fans adored seeing the picture, with one writing: "Fab memories for you both," while another said: "Ah so cute." A third added: "Isn't it wonderful we have proof images of our lives."

Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne as children

The photo follows just a week after Kevin announced that himself and Joanne would be taking their parent's popular dance academy online, allowing for students to be able to learn to dance from all over the world. Posting a video to his account, he wrote, "Who fancies learning to dance???!!!" On the footage, meanwhile, he was heard saying: "I know a lot of you are itching to hear what's going on… you're always asking us, where can we have lessons with you? So my mum and dad had this idea to bring Clifton Dance Academy online."

The siblings are from a talented dance family

The Clifton's dance school is based in Grimsby, where Kevin and Joanne grew up. Their parents, Keith and Judy, are four times British Latin American champions – and their children have gone on to be hugely successful, too. On their own Instagram page, they wrote: "Here we are!!! Cliftons Dance Academy goes online. Learn to dance with Kevin & Joanne in the comfort of your own home. If you can't get to a class or don't live close by this is perfect for you! More details will be coming soon."

It's a busy time for Kevin, who made a second announcement last week involving his work. The Strictly pro will be playing the role of Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages next year, and a first look at the dancer in character showed his dramatic transformation. In a preview photo, Kevin is seen decked out in a long brunette wig and lashes of mascara and eyeliner, as well as ripped jeans, a leather jacket, a bandana and a pair of biker boots.

