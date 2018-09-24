This iconic Emmerdale character is making a comeback after almost 20 years! We can't wait for this!

One of Emmerdale's most famous characters is set to make a return to the Dales after almost 20 years in explosive scenes due to air in October. Kim Tate, played by Claire King, is set to "leave a trail of destruction in her wake" with her dramatic return in a week of high drama at Home Farm masquerade ball.

Kim was last seen on the show when she attempted to kill her stepson, Chris Tate, but still has unfinished business in the village and there will be several characters who find themselves at the receiving end of her vindictive ways. And Claire can't wait to revive her iconic character. "As a Yorkshire lass myself, I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Yorkshire for a fun-filled cameo, once again reaping havoc in the Dales!" she said. "As there are still some familiar faces from 20 years ago it's felt like coming home and I couldn't have had a more lovely welcome from such a talented cast and crew, so thank you everyone! It's literally been a blast!"

Kim Tate is set to make an explosive return to Emmerdale

Meanwhile, the soap's producer, Kate Brooks, said: "Kim Tate is such a hurricane of a character, notorious for wreaking havoc wherever she goes. Kim's explosive return shakes the very foundations of the village as she swaggers back into Home Farm, leaving a devastating trail of destruction in her wake!"

Kim first arrived in the village in 1989 and soon earned her name as a ruthless gold-digger. She attempted murder, faked her own death and stood by while her husband died. It seemed Kim didn’t have many redeeming qualities but her love affair with Dave Glover brought out her softer side, until he tragically died saving Kim’s baby in a fire at Home Farm.

Kim made a dramatic exit from the soap in 1999

The scenes follow a dramatic few weeks in the Dales, with Moira Dingle set to confess to her son Matty Barton that she killed Emma, while Chas and Paddy face heartbreak when Chas goes into labour in scenes due to air at the end of September.

