Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle tells Matty she killed Emma Your weekly spoilers for Monday 24 September to Friday 28 September

Emmerdale has a lot more drama in store for the residents of the Dales this week, especially for Moira Dingle, who confesses to her son Matty Barton that she killed Emma. Moira also catches Matty and Victoria kissing – but how will she react? Things won't be much better for Charity Dingle either, who will be seen struggling in the aftermath of DI Bails' sentence. Charity will then be reunited with her estranged father Obadiah, who threw her out as a teenager, and their reunion will cause many emotions for both father and daughter. Marlon Dingle also finds himself in the dog house with girlfriend Jessie…

How will Matty and Victoria react when they find out who really killed Emma

Moira reveals her killer secret

Moira Dingle tells Matty that she killed Emma in dramatic scenes, after catching him and Victoria kissing. Moira – believing that it isn’t fair on Victoria's husband Adam, who took the blame for Emma's murder – comes clean to her son, telling him that Adam only left the village because he was covering for her. But how will Matty take the news? And what will happen when Victoria finds out the real reason Adam left her?

Will Charity and her dad get along after all these years?

Charity comes face to face with her dad

Struggling following DI Bails' trial and sentence, Charity is in a self-destructive mood, turning to drink to help her cope. After overhearing Zak observe that she will never change her ways, Charity is worried that he is right, and after a traumatic car accident seeing her run over Monty's paw, Charity realises that she needs closure following the trial and goes in search of her estranged father Obadiah. Charity finally gets to meet him, but will it go well? Or will Charity regret letting her dad back into her life? Elsewhere, Charity and Vanessa grow closer than ever and declare their love for one another.

Marlon is in the doghouse

Elsewhere in Emmerdale

Chas and Paddy will face heartbreak when Chas goes into labour, while Marlon is in trouble with Jessie after making a mistake, which results in her telling him that she is done – closing the door on him in the process. Also, Liv struggles to write her wedding speech for Robert and Aaron's upcoming nuptials, while Debbie and Joe decide not to have a prenup ahead of their own wedding.

