Final Fantastic Beasts trailer confirms major Harry Potter villain's return

The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has revealed that a huge villain from the original Harry Potter series will be back for the prequels; Voldemort's snake (and Horcrux), Nagini. The role has been kept a secret until the final trailer was released on Tuesday, where it was revealed that Marco Polo actress Claudia Kim will play the role of Voldemort's snake. In the film. she is a shapeshifting witch who can transform into a snake.

Chatting to EW about the role, Kim said: "It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini. You've only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she's a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character." In the film, Nagini's powers are due to a blood curse, and Kim explained: "She does feel sometimes it's not controllable. She is bound to [permanently] transform at some point to a beast so she feels this pressure that the clock is ticking."

The trailer also revealed a surprise reappearance of an actor very briefly seen in the original Harry Potter franchise. Jamie Campbell Bower played a young version of Grindelwald during a flashback in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and makes an appearance in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, as Dumbledore appears to see him while looking into the Mirror of Erised. Fans were delighted to see the twist, with one writing: "NAGINI. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. NAGINIIIIIII," while another added: "OH MY GOD NAGINI!!!!!!!! OH MY GOD TEEN DUMBLEDORE AND GRINDELWALD!!!! I AM SO EXCITED AAAAAAAH." A third person tweeted: "Nagini! They bring Jamie as young Grindelwald again. A glimpse of Nicholas Flamel again. That freaking moment of Dumbledore in the Mirror of Erised… ya'll I'm out of words."

