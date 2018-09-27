The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photo The child stars are back for the Downton Abbey film!

It seems Maggie Smith isn't the only one returning to Downton Abbey, the child stars who play the children in the period drama are also back on set for the highly-anticipated movie adaptation! Hugh Bonneville took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture of himself with his on-screen grandchildren: brothers Oliver and Zac Barker - who play Master George Crawley - Fifi Hart who stars as Lady Sibby and twin sisters Eva and Karina Samms, who portray Miss Marigold - and they have all grown up since the season finale in 2015.

"It's Grandpa time at Donk's crèche… with Eva & Karina Samms who play Marigold, Fifi Hart (Sybbie) and Zac and Oliver Barker (George)," wrote Hugh, who stars as Lord Grantham. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Omg they're getting so big!! Congratulations Donk!!" Another said: "I love everything about this picture!!!!!" A third post read: "Look how big they are now! My heart can’t handle all the surprises lately!" A fourth follower added: "I absolutely adore this picture. Your smile, @bonhughbon, is truly heartfelt and it shows."

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville with his on-screen grandchildren

Oliver and Zac are triplets with their sister Meghan; in 2014, their mother Clare opened up about how the cast would get her sons mixed up after their 1920s-style haircuts. "Zac and Oliver had lovely blond curls and by the time they had their new hairstyles they looked so grown up, it felt like I'd lost my baby boys," she told the Mail On Sunday. The mum-of-triplets also heaped praised on Allen Leech (Tom Branson), saying: "When he wasn't playing trains, he would be sitting on the floor of the trailer using the building blocks or making shapes out of coloured pencils. He loved organising football kickabouts with the children and cast."

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the movie will be released in September 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV. The official Facebook released this message: "The doors to Downton Abbey will open once more on Friday, September 20, 2019 in North America and Friday, September 13, 2019 internationally. Be sure to dust off your finery for our big screen debut."

Earlier this month, Hugh discussed his excitement over the film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

