Meet Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens' wife and family here

Dan Stevens became something of an unlikely heartthrob thanks to his role as Matthew in Downton Abbey, the distant cousin to an aristocratic Crawley family who ends up being first in line to inherit the estate.

The 38-year-old actor might have only starred in the period drama's first three seasons, but he has since gone on to become a bonafide movie star, appearing in the likes of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, Night at the Museum and Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

But how much do you know about Dan's life away from cameras? Find out all about his family here...

WATCH: Matthew Crawley tragically died in the 2012 Christmas special

Who is Dan Stevens' wife?

Dan Stevens is married to Susie Harriet, who is a South African-born jazz singer and vocal coach. The couple tied the knot in 2009, three years after they met and struck up a romance while performing in theatre shows in Sheffield.

"I was getting my kit off every night at the Crucible doing The Romans in Britain, and she was appearing in a musical. We met and it was pretty instant," he said of their first encounter.

Dan and his wife Susie have been married since 2009

Speaking to The Telegraph, he added: "I'm lucky to be married to someone who entirely gets what I do. She is totally sympathetic to the actor's life. Her own mother was an actress, so she sort of grew up with it. She has absolutely no concept of the British class system and, after ten years here she's still trying to work it out."

Does Dan Stevens have children?

Yes, Dan and Susie have three children together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willow, in 2009, followed by a son named Aubrey in 2012. They then grew their family to five with the birth of their youngest, a girl named Eden, in 2016.

Dan shared the family photo to mark Father's Day

Dan prefers to keep his family out of the public eye, although on rare occasions, he does like to share glimpses into his home life. In honour of Father's Day last year., he shared a black-and-white snap that showed his daughters' hands laid on top of each other, with his resting at the bottom of the pile.

He then shared a near-identical photo this year to mark the occasion. Both times, he captioned the snaps: "Happy Fathers Day," which prompted many of his fans to wish the proud dad a good day. It's believed that the family currently resides in Brooklyn Heights, New York.

