Downton Abbey sequel is finally in the works - and has cast some major stars! We're so excited to return to life with the Crawleys!

Downton Abbey is finally back in production for the long-awaited sequel, and has some major new cast members - and the release date!

The official Twitter account announced the very exciting news in a tweet that read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

Hugh Dancy is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in the hit series Hannibal, while Laura Haddock is known for her roles in White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, French actress Nathalie has appeared in Catch Me if you Can and Call My Agent, while Dominic West is best known for starring in The Wire and The Affair.

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, also shared a snap of himself next to a poster of the film, writing: "Good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2."

Fans were understandably thrilled by the very exciting news, with one writing: "What???? A second Downton Abbey movie! OMG!! Yes!" Another added: "OMG Hugh Dancy!! I guess I'll finally be sitting down to watch Downton Abbey in preparation for this film!"

Laura Haddock is joining the cast

It is a very busy time for Dominic, who it was recently confirmed has also been cast as Prince Charles in The Crown seasons five and six.

While chatting to GQ about handing over the role, Josh O'Connor previously said: ""I absolutely loved it. But the reason I wanted to be an actor is to play different people. Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West'... But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off. I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!'"

