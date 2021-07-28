Hugh Bonneville shares never-before-seen Downton Abbey throwback photo for special reason The actor posted the snap to his Instagram

Hugh Bonneville is gearing up for the return of Downton Abbey in the highly-anticipated movie sequel, but it seems that the star also enjoys looking back on the early days from the show.

The actor, who plays Robert Crawley in the franchise, took to Instagram recently to share a never-before-seen throwback photo of his former co-star, Iain Glen, to celebrate him joining the social media platform – much to the delight of fans.

The first image saw Iain, who played Sir Richard Carlyle in series two of the ITV series, posing for a photo behind the scenes, while the second was a still from the show.

Hugh wrote in the caption: "Ten years ago my mate Iain played Sir Richard Carlyle in S2 of Downton Abbey. Delicious. Now available to taste on Insta as @iainglen60. #tb #DowntonAbbey #S2 #2011."

Iain, who is also known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Titans, was honoured by Hugh's support, and wrote in the comments section: "Cheers Hugh, love ya! X."

Fans were delighted by the nostalgic pics, with one commenting: "Loved your role [Iain], so impactful, watched it multiple times! Season two is one of my favourites. I wish you were casted for the second movie."

Another said: "10 years ago! Thanks, now I feel old," as a third wrote: "He was delightfully hateful as Sir Richard!!!!"

Meanwhile, Hugh is also preparing for his next big acting project. The Paddington star is set to star in a brand new neo-noir thriller from Netflix titled I Came By alongside 1917 star George Mackay and Kelly Macdonald, who recently wowed audiences with her guest lead role in the sixth series of crime drama Line of Duty.

In the film, which is due to land on the streaming site in 2022, the Lord Grantham actor will take on the role of Sir Hector Blake, who we suppose is one of the "wealthy elite" targeted by George's graffiti artist character, Toby Nealey. Scottish actress Kelly will round off the main cast as Toby's mum, Lizzie Nealey.

