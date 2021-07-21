Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville teams up with Line of Duty star for new Netflix thriller I Came By will land on the streaming site in 2022

Downton Abbey fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of the second film, following the news that it's been pushed back by several months, but can rejoice in knowing that there's a chance to see one of its stars in a brand new movie perhaps before then.

Hugh Bonneville, who has starred as the patriarch of the aristocratic Crawley family since the period drama began back in 2010, is set to star in a brand new neo-noir thriller from Netflix titled I Came By.

The actor, who is also known for his roles in the Paddington films, will star opposite 1917 star George Mackay and Kelly Macdonald, who recently wowed audiences with her guest lead role in the sixth series of crime drama Line of Duty.

The synopsis for the upcoming thriller reads: "A rebellious young graffiti artist, who targets the homes of the wealthy elite, discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

In the film, which is due to land on the streaming site in 2022, the Lord Grantham actor will take on the role of Sir Hector Blake, who we suppose is one of the "wealthy elite" targetted by George Mackay's graffiti artist character, Toby Nealey. Scottish actress Kelly will round off the main cast as Toby's mum, Lizzie Nealey.

Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald will star opposite Hugh in the new thriller

The film is set to be directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari, who is best known for horror films such as Under the Shadow and Wounds. Filming is due to begin in the UK soon, with Deadline reporting that Hugh has now finished up his scenes for the upcoming second Downton Abbey film.

Downton Abbey 2, which recently had its release date pushed back from December of this year to March 2022, will see all of the ITV period drama's best-loved characters return for another feature-length story.

Alongside Hugh, Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Joanna Froggatt, viewers can also expect to see some new faces among the cast. Set to make their debut in the film are Dominic West, Nathalie Bate, Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock. Find out more about them and who they're set to play here.

