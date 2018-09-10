Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals the super sweet advice Ruth Langsford gave him The This Morning doctor will dazzle the Strictly dance floor this year

Ahead of his debut on Strictly Come Dancing, This Morning star Dr Ranj has revealed that he turned to his colleague and former contestant Ruth Langsford for some support. Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the Strictly launch, the TV doctor revealed: "Ruth, who was on it last year, was so lovely that she gave me her number and said, 'right just call me any time if there's any issues. If you're going through anything or you are nervous, anything, please just give me a ring'."

Dr Ranj turned to Ruth Langsford for some Strictly advice

Heaping praise on Ruth, the 39-year-old added: "That just is Ruth, through and through. She just told me to enjoy it and told me not to fall over. She also told me, 'don't feel bad if you don't have your entire routine by the time you are on stage because you'll work it out and you'll do it.' [I guess] sometimes when you're out there and the adrenaline is pumping, it happens." When asked what Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield thought of his new gig, Dr Ranj replied: "Everybody at This Morning has been super supportive. Everyone has been congratulating me, which has been really really lovely.

MORE: The complete 2018 Strictly line-up

Despite the long hours, the TV personality admitted he is ready to give Strictly his everything - even if it means getting up close and personal with his professional dancer. "They are a friendly bunch, everyone is so lovely," he shared. "[The professional dancers] are really welcoming and inviting. Dancing is a really intimate experience, it's an art as well. Part of the whole experience is getting to know your partner and doing amazing things with them."

Loading the player...

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Dr Ranj opened up about training for the group dance rehearsals. He confessed: "It's a shock to the system!" He then went on to explain how any previous dancing ability he thought he had has vanished, saying: "I always thought I could dance, but I've now thrown that out of the window… I feel like I'm learning how to walk again."

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.