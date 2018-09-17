Why Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj is a real life hero Dr Ranj has opened up about the 'terrifying' moment he saved someone's life

Dr Ranj has saved someone from taking their on life. On Sunday night, the This Morning medic - who is set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend - took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking story with his followers, detailing the "terrifying" moment. "Tonight I was one of those people that almost walked past someone in need," he wrote. "On my way home, I trusted my gut instinct and somehow managed to talk someone out of taking their life."

Dr Ranj shared this candid post with his Instagram followers

He added: "I'm a trained doctor, but in that moment my medical skills were irrelevant. All I had was simple kindness and conversation. I have never been so terrified of what might have happened. I was about to walk past - I'm so glad I didn't." Dr Ranj, 39, went on to thank the emergency services for their assistance as he highlighted the importance of speaking out about mental health."Tonight I met someone who was about to take their life," he said in the caption. "If anyone is feeling like they have reached crisis point, PLEASE speak to someone."

MORE: Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals the super sweet advice Ruth Langsford gave him

The TV star continued: "There are so many people there to listen and help. @samaritanscharity @thecalmzone @papyrus_uk @mindcharity. Also, ANYONE could have spoken to that person and helped them. Tonight it was me. Next time it could be you. We can all help someone if we just show a little kindness and ask: are you OK? X"

Loading the player...

Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath, praising the medical professional for his bravery. One follower remarked: "That's amazing Ranj. Well done you for following your gut. Absolutely incredible. How lucky for that person that you were walking past and had the kindness to stop and act on your feelings that something was wrong. What an amazing person you are." Another said: "We need more people like you, with a big heart. Well done." A third message read: "Absolutely amazing @drranjyou are a true inspiration!! Xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.