Dr Ranj reveals Strictly Come Dancing has already improved his body confidence

Dr Ranj is yet to perform his first Strictly Come Dancing live dance, but the show has already had a huge effect on his life. The This Morning doctor, who has been partnered up with pro dancer Janette Manrara, opened up about his new found body confidence, telling Press Association: "I'm not necessarily the most physically confident person and this really has forced me to get my body to do what I need it to do. I've got fitter with it and that has bought a degree of body confidence with it."

He added: "It's improved my physical stamina, my strength and my body confidence. And the feeling you get with that, just generally getting fitter, the feeling you get with that is amazing." This weekend, Ranj and Janette are set to take on the cha cha cha - performing the Latin American routine to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston. Speaking about their chemistry, the professional dancer explained: "I don't know why, Ranj and I didn't expect we would get each other. When we did we were both ecstatic, we got on really well from the beginning."

"I came up with the storyline of how will I know if I’m the one he really wanted," she continued. "We'll only find out with time and as we’ve been doing this routine. And now, now I know, I love him!" No couples will go home this weekend; the public vote will begin in the following week. Among this year's contestants are BBC broadcaster Kate Silverton, Steps singer Faye Tozer, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan.

