Janette Manrara gives fans a peek at her new Strictly partner – can you guess who? Can you guess who she's been paired with?

Strictly Come Dancing fans are dying to know who the celebrity contestants have been partnered with this year – and while the professional dancers have the answers, they're all keeping shtum. Janette Manrara teased fans by posting a video with her mystery celebrity, who was hiding behind a curtain.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "So we've just wrapped for the day and my partner is right here, right behind this curtain, I'm touching him right now. Can you give them a little clue?" Her partner then stuck out his hand and gave a quick wave to the camera. "Eh, that's it, that's all you're going to get. You're going to have to wait until Saturday. Tune in on Saturday to find out!"

Watch Janette reveal her partner below:

Janette captioned the Twitter video: "Tune into @bbcstrictly on Sept 8th to find out who my partner is!!! So excited for you all to find out!! I absolutely ADORE him already! Great day taking photos & doing all of our title shots! #StrictlyComeDancing." The 34-year-old dancer, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec, received a flood of guesses from her fans. "Dr Ranj Singh?????" one fan replied, while another stated: "Danny John Jules." "Joe Sugg would be perfect," another commented.

Strictly returns to screens on Saturday evening, when viewers will find out who the professional dancers have been paired with. Kevin Clifton is another pro who has been teasing his fans. Earlier this week, he said of his partner: "She is really lovely and she's really easy to work with, lots of fun. I'm sworn to secrecy, I cannot tell you who it is. So you'll have to watch the launch show at the weekend."

"I absolutely ADORE him already!" Janette said of her partner

Kevin, who was speaking on Instagram, also admitted he was a bit "awkward" when filming the opening credits and shooting the first official photographs together. "I'm usually quite awkward when we have to do all this because you don't really know your partner yet and you have to do pictures with them and a couple of little moves and you haven't done any training," he said. "And I can be a bit awkward with all that stuff, but no, I had a really nice day today."

