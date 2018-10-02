Coronation Street spoilers: Two weddings and a funeral rock the cobbles It's set to be a dramatic week on the cobbles...

There's never a quiet week in Coronation Street, but the show's leading characters are set to face even more drama than usual this October when two weddings and a funeral rock the cobbles. In a dramatic week of episodes, starting on Monday 8 October, secrets and lies threaten to overshadow the romance of Tracy Barlow and Steve McDonald's wedding - but will love conquer all? Read on for your spoilers of the major events to take place on the street from 8-12 October...

As her wedding day to Steve (Simon Gregson) arrives, Tracy (Kate Ford) can't believe her dream is finally coming true. But suspicious about Steve following his confusion about the 'free pass', she ends up accusing him of a fling with Abi (Sally Carman). As Tracy goes on the warpath, Steve tries to convince his bride-to-be of his innocence. But he isn't that innocent, having slept with his ex-girlfriend Leanne (Jane Danson). Will he be able to talk Tracy into going ahead with their wedding or will the truth come out?

Meanwhile, Daniel (Robert Mallard) is planning a romantic wedding of his own as he plans to surprise his pregnant girlfriend Sinead (Katie McGlynn) with a fairytale ceremony in the urban garden. But when Daniel gets down on one knee, Sinead is thrown into turmoil as she's been hiding a secret from him that could shatter the dreams. The mum-to-be has been told that she may have cervical cancer, but will she confide her fears in Daniel or go ahead with the wedding as her friends and family look on?

Life has taken a dramatic turn for the Connors too, as Cormac's drug dealer dad Ronan (Alan McKenna) is out for revenge following Ryan's (Ryan Prescott) involvement in his son's death. With Ryan having been beaten up while in police custody, and Ronan stalking the family, Michelle (Kym Marsh) feels they're left with no choice but to flee Weatherfield. Ronan is on to them though, and the family find themselves in a terrifying car chase which will leave one person dead, two fighting for their lives, and a secret that will overshadow the family for years to come.

Finally, as the week comes to a close the shock return of Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) further rocks the street. He's back for Leanne as the pair have unfinished business, but exactly what has he been up to in the last few years away from Weatherfield?

