Corrie star Beverley Callard admits struggle with daughter back from the dead storyline What do you think of the Liz's long lost daughter storyline?

Beverley Callard has opened up about her storyline on Coronation Street, and admitted that the plot – in which Liz learns that there was a mistake at the hospital and her daughter, who she thought died in 1992, was actually still alive thanks to a hospital mix-up, when actually she is being scammed her a fraud. Chatting about the storyline on This Morning, Beverley said: "I have to admit when they first told me about this story. Your daughter is coming back from the dead'. I thought, 'Okay, I'm not too sure about this.' But the way they've done it and they way that they are doing it, there are more twists and turns and it's so wonderful as an actress to play."

Beverley opened up about Liz's story arc

She continued: "[Liz's] so vulnerable as well because of the Liz and Johnny thing, and she's feeling very dejected and lonely. And of course there's this attraction with Liz and Jim and they cannot fight that at all." She added how the scam also affected Jim, explaining: "She plays on his vulnerabilities and makes him feel wanted again because he felt abandoned. She is the complete bunny boiler, she's brilliant as well… In the end he begins to feel quite guilty and he beings to see that he really loves Liz, he's got Stephen as well. I think the most important thing to remember is Jim is the only person who likes Liz's clothes."

Fans have been discussing the scam storyline on Twitter, with one writing: "I swear we're an episode from Liz's fake daughter winking to camera and doing an evil laugh #Corrie," while another added: "This is the most ludicrous storyline ever in my humble opinion. Get a flipping DNA test Liz, for goodness sake. I would want to make sure if someone turned up and said I was their mother. Just playing on Liz's emotions."

