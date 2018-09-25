Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Paddy's heartache as baby daughter Grace dies Your weekly spoilers from Monday 1 October to Friday 5 October

Emmerdale viewers are in for an emotional week as Chas Dingle gives birth to baby daughter Grace, and faces heartbreak at having to say goodbye far too soon as she passes away in her arms, leaving her and Paddy devastated. Meanwhile, Cain Dingle is arrested, while Leyla Harding returns to the village. In happier news, fans will be delighted to know that Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle finally prepare to tie the knot in front of their family and friends, while Ross Barton and Rebecca White get back together, but not all is happily ever after when Ross spots Dawn – who has some information he has been waiting for…

Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk say goodbye to baby Grace

Chas gives birth to baby daughter Grace and both she and Paddy know that their time with their little girl is precious. The distraught parents share a bittersweet moment with their baby as they talk about all the things that Grace should have but will miss out on in her life, while Paddy imagines a trip away with their daughter. When Grace passes away in Chas' arms, the couple are left heartbroken, knowing that neither of their lives will ever be the same again.

Chas and Paddy spend precious minutes with baby Grace

Leyla returns to the village

David invites Maya to live with him after she is made homeless, and the following day, he hears a voice upstairs in the house, believing it to be her. However, David is in for a shock when he discovers that it is in fact Leyla – but how will he and Jacob react to her sudden return? And what does she want?

What is Leyla doing back?

Robert and Aaron get married

Robert and Aaron are worried about getting married so soon after Grace's death, but at her funeral, Chas tells them that it shouldn’t be postponed, telling Aaron that they need it to go ahead. Just before the ceremony, Aaron hands Robert over his old watch which he had engraved with the dates of their two weddings. With their friends and family gathered around them, the happy couple head off to the Village Hall to tie the knot. But will all go to plan?

Robron get married

Ross and Rebecca get back together

Ross and Rebecca realise their feelings for each other and passionately kiss, and things look like they are back on track for the former couple. However, Ross then spots Dawn, who has some news that Ross had been waiting for a very long time…

Ross and Rebecca passionately kiss

Cain Dingle is arrested and other news

Moira arrives back in the village to tell her that Cain has been arrested in France, while Victoria is annoyed that Adam is no longer around to be able to do things with her, knowing the reason for this but unable to say anything.