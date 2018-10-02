Kym Marsh lost her voice filming upcoming emotional Corrie scenes Kym described Michelle as a 'lioness with her cubs' in the new episodes

Kym Marsh has opened up about the upcoming emotional week in Coronation Street, which sees her character, Michelle, breaking down after her son, Ryan, is hit by a car in a moment of revenge from Ronan. Joking about the storyline to HELLO!, she said: "I can't work out whether the writers hate me or love me!" The star revealed that she lost her voice following the emotional scenes, explaining: "It was like four, five days [of filming]. There was such a lot of screaming and shouting from me. It was great because I went back to my Wigan roots for that! It was great, but I kind of lost my voice, my throat was really sore. It was quite a full on, intense period of time."

The mum-of-four also revealed that she drew on her own experiences as a mother to channel the emotion needed for the shocking moment in the popular soap. "[Michelle] is a lioness," she said. "She is a bit like a lioness with her cubs, as am I. I think when you're a mother you can't help but have that instinct where you just want to protect. And hopefully it'll never happen that my child is being chased by a drug dealer! But obviously she just wants to protect... Ali and Ryan... the mess that they're in has become a real tangled web of lies and this guy has really threatened them all at this point and she realises it's her job to protect the boys, and I would be exactly the same."

Next week's Corrie episodes with see some explosive storylines take place, including two weddings and a funeral. The terrifying car chase for the Connor family will leave one person dead, two fighting for their lives, and a secret that will overshadow the family for years to come. We can't wait!

