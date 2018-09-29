Corrie's Alan Halsall wows with shirtless photo following body transformation The Tyrone Dobbs actor looks incredible!

Over the past few months, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has been wowing with his newly-toned and slimmed down physique, and the actor had everyone talking this weekend after posting a shirtless photograph of himself on the beach. Alan is currently soaking up the sun in Ibiza and looked happy and relaxed with a pint in his hands as she posed for the photo. "1st time in Ibiza," he captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on his trim figure, with one writing: "Looking very healthy, great abs," while another said: "Whoah looking good!" A third added: "Looks like you've just stepped out of Baywatch!"

Coronation Street's Alan Halsall in Ibiza on the beach

Alan's weight loss follows shortly after his marriage separation. In May, it was revealed that he was splitting up from his wife, former Coronation Street actor Lucy-Jo Hudson. Lucy-Jo confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO! that read: "I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing. We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna. We would appreciate privacy so that we can focus on Sienna's continued happiness." The couple, who first met on the set of Coronation Street in 2002, tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to one daughter together, four-year-old Sienna-Rae. They previously separated in April 2016, but confirmed they had reconciled just months later. Their daughter Sienna now splits her time between her two parents.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor has been taking part in a lot of sports events

While Alan has not spoken out about his apparent weight loss, he has been taking part in a number of charity sports events recently, including a football match and a golf day, along with his Coronation Street co-stars Andrew Whyment – who plays Kirk Sutherland, and Sam Aston – who plays Chesney Brown. Alan posted a photo of the trio at the event dressed up in their golf attire, writing besides it: "Beautiful weather today for the Al, Andy, Sam golf day. Let’s have fun and raise lots of money and awareness for a great cause."

